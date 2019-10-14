Liberum Capital Increases Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Price Target to GBX 145

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

GOCO traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 95.90 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 855,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The stock has a market cap of $401.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.