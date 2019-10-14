Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 30th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LILAK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2,853.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,741,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,358 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,617,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,565,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

LILAK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. 277,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,008. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.90 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

