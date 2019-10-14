Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 59,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 193.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

