Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $850.03

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $850.03 and traded as high as $894.60. Land Securities Group shares last traded at $891.80, with a volume of 2,088,388 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 928.09 ($12.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of -55.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 811.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 850.03.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

