Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $273.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research continues to ride on the back of robust equipment demand and solid execution. Rising adoption of 3D architectures are driving the performance of its non-memory segments. Advanced packaging technology inflections are tailwinds. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research is benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, cyclicality and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war remain major headwinds.”

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.51. 461,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.