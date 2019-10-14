Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,139 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 9.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 334,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.41. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,556. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, First Analysis raised their target price on Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

