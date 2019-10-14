Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of US Concrete worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other US Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USCR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,290. The company has a market cap of $822.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

