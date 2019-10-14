Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 50,824 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,824 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 2,640,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,585,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 873,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC set a $6.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239,699. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

