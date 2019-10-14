La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Raymond James raised La-Z-Boy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 153,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,264. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 388,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 303,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 204,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

