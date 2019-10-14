Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Kraton stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 423,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,786. Kraton has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $647.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 825,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

