KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 956,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 473,798 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 344.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,622,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,302. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.