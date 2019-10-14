Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Set at $8.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.49.

KOS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,542. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

