Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.88 ($51.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

