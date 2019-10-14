KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KLX Energy Services worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 56.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 182.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 64.0% in the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 75,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, VP Heather Floyd bought 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $114,586.00. Also, CEO Amin J. Khoury purchased 100,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,603 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.28.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

