Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 30th total of 13,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.66. 5,427,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601,849. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

