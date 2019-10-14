Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Kinnevik stock remained flat at $$25.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

