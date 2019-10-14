Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor bought 2,860 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,145.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,134.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

