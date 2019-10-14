Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 2,929,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $165,840.00. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 18,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,641. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

