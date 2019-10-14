Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Kadant stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,262. The company has a market cap of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. Kadant has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $103.01.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.67 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $936,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,939.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,042.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,677,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 15.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 19.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

