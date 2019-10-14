K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €15.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.68 ($19.40).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching €12.68 ($14.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,306,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 12 month low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €18.63 ($21.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.