K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in K12 were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of K12 by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.43. 2,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.43 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.