JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $90.00 Price Target for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned a $90.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,278. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -165.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $273,969.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,858 shares of company stock worth $1,770,864. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $15,603,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 372.8% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 524.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 125,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.