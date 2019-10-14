JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vereit (NYSE:VER) Price Target to $11.00

Vereit (NYSE:VER) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VER. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Vereit and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Vereit from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Vereit stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 332,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. Vereit’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,655,000 after acquiring an additional 284,865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 6.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,203,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,671,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,209,000 after acquiring an additional 764,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at $113,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

