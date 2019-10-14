JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $79.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $82.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.30.

NYSE MSM traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 521,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

