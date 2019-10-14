John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.80 ($4.51). 3,175,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.91. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 337.80 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 785.40 ($10.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. John Wood Group’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Also, insider David Kemp bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.66 ($5,164.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,769 shares of company stock worth $7,630,266.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

