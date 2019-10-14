JET8 (J8T) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $502.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a market capitalization of $374,889.00 and $502.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00219708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01041946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

