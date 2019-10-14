Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) a $44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETFC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.04.

ETFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,645. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,922,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,542,000 after purchasing an additional 262,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

