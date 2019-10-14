JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $29.71

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $29.71. JD.Com shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 170,580 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Get JD.Com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -994.33 and a beta of 1.31.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in JD.Com by 233.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.