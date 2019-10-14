JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $29.71

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $29.71. JD.Com shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 170,580 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -994.33 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in JD.Com by 233.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
