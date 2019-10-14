Jarvis+ (JAR) One Day Volume Tops $29,410.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $384,045.00 and approximately $29,410.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,752,587 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

