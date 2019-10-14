Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COMG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684. GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

