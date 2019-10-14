Jane Street Group LLC Sells 44,508 Shares of Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Pointer Telocation worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 270,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

PNTR stock remained flat at $$14.61 on Monday. Pointer Telocation Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNTR shares. ValuEngine cut Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.