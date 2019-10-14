Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.41.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.