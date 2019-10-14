Jane Street Group LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

VNOM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.71. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,387. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $40.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.