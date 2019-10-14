Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAG shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE JAG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,281,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,976. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

