Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 520,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ICL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.67. 2,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

