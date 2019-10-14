iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 737.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 743,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

