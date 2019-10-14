Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.45.

IONS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. 440,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,157. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

