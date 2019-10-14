ION (ION) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, ION has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. ION has a market capitalization of $464,895.00 and approximately $134,591.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007586 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,516,825 coins and its circulating supply is 11,616,825 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.