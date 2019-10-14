Investec (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $467.10

Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $467.10 and traded as high as $433.00. Investec shares last traded at $424.40, with a volume of 2,475,549 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

In other news, insider Bernard Kantor sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65), for a total value of £52,121.60 ($68,106.10).

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

