Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.86, 61 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

