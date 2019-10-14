Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $111.19 and a one year high of $141.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.802 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

