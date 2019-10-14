Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) shares traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17, 45 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

