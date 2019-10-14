Invesco Ltd. Sells 97,968 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 97,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 517,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 182.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the period.

PHT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 6,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

