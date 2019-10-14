Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,342 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 54,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

PDCE traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 237,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,089. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

