Invesco Ltd. Sells 21,619 Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of California Resources worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 375.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 78.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at $437,404.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 45,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,972. The company has a market cap of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.