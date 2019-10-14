Invesco Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 52.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRD. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 452.7% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 112.8% during the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 980,800 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 13.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 198,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 311.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $51,738.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,706.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,258.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,369 shares of company stock worth $227,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of TLRD traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.84. 1,152,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,871. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

