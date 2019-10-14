Invesco Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,452,000 after buying an additional 587,697 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,931,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,516,000 after buying an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 836,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.