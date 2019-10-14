Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98, 390 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRD)
BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.
