Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98, 390 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.26% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRD)

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

