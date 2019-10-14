Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,215 ($68.14).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,188 ($67.79). 284,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,411.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,361.07. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

