Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 154,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $549.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 438,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

